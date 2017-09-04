Instagram's blue-ticks verification badges are selling for a steep price in underground markets: Report

A verified badge, commonly known as a blue check or a blue tick, which was mostly used as a verifying tool by celebrities and brands when impersonation through fake accounts was at its peak, has emerged to be a status symbol now. So much so, that today there is an underground market for verified blue checks which can be bought for a handsome price.

The blue tick is not just a status symbol, but on receiving it, you get early access to special features and a ‘prime spot’ in the Instagram search engine.

Now, unlike other social networking sites, like Twitter where a badge can be requested, Instagram does not provide the same. According to Instagram attaching websites or personal Instagram accounts can help in getting a verified badge, however that too is difficult.

In a report by the Mashable, in this underground market, the price for purchasing a blue badge or a blue check in three prime social networking sites namely Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, ranges from $1,500 to $6,000. The highest, $6,000, is for Instagram, while Twitter is almost at half the amount at $2,500.

As per the Mashable report, Instagram has one of the toughest verification processes. Ideally, within Instagram, this process happens through a form which isn’t available publicly. This form includes basic details as well as the presence on Facebook or Instagram. It also involves sharing press clippings which can ascertain the popularity of a person. According to a digital marketer, it plays a pivotal role. Thus, there is a distance and exclusivity that is maintained through this process.

Some of these illegal sellers send direct messages to people in order to lure them to the idea of blue badges. The people being baited are mostly influencers or those who have a good social media presence. Mostly, the interested parties are ready to pay a handsome amount for the blue verification ticks as it is not so easy to be verified on Instagram. The sellers mostly work in tandem with some contact working in Instagram, who verifies the account. While part of the money goes to the one working in the social networking site, the other is share is pocketed by the middlemen.

Instagram hasn't responded on the matter.