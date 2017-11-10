Instagram suffers outage in Europe, US and parts of India as well: Report

Instagram has been reportedly suffering an outage for over four hours, and tweets regarding the outage have been flooding Twitter.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the outage has been observed in parts of the world like Europe, United States, and India.

However, in case of India, some users have been reportedly affected. People have been observing the problem in refreshing the page, login issues, and while posting pictures.

Very recently a WhatsApp outage was seen where the users, especially in India, were not able to use the instant messaging app.

Instagram stopped working in the night. It is still not refreshing.#Blip #InstagramDown — Richa Mehta (@Riccha05) November 10, 2017

First WhatsApp down, now Instagram down. What is happening in this world? Is this the sign of an apocalypse? #instadown #instagramdown — Swastika Mishra (@swastikashines) November 10, 2017

Instagram reportedly has 800 million users and was recently taken over by Facebook. The photo-sharing app has not responded to the outage as yet. Neither is there any mention on its website.

Meanwhile, the reason for the outage is not known as yet.

Recently, Instagram had brought about a host of updates. These included conducting polls on Instagram Stories where users could ask their followers a Yes/No question.

Users can now see Instagram Stories on their mobile's web version also. Through this, they can only view the Stories but they cannot post them. Meanwhile, it has also brought the option of deciding whom the users want to block in their comment section. These include four categories. These are 'Everyone',''People you follow and your followers', 'People you follow' and 'Your followers'.