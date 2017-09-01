Instagram Stories is now available on the mobile web version too; app also brings in new face filters

Instagram stories will be now available on the mobile web version of the photo sharing platform as well.

Going away from its tradition of not posting Stories on the mobile web, Instagram will feature this at the top of the feed. It won't be surprising to see if Facebook picks up the trend too, since it has always replicated some of Instagram's features such as Facebook Stories being the most prominent one.

However, this feature will be exclusive to the app and the mobile web version, and not the desktop web version. This feature is available only for viewing and no stories can be uploaded from the web version. But, Instagram did mention that they are working on uploading stories via mobile web version.

The feature at the top of the feed works similar to the app version, where the user can tap left and right arrows to skip or go back to a story.

Meanwhile, in another update, Instagram has introduced new face filters which will go in sync with the mood of the user. These are a limited set of filters. The user can now share their emotions via a happy sun, or an angry thunderstorm or lazy sun, depending on the mood of the person.

These filters can be used to send them as a message or by adding it to an Instagram story.

Instagram which says it has 250 million users, has added filters as a part of Instagram version 10.21. The updates are present in both iOS and Android.

As per earlier reports, Instagram had rolled out a new "archive" feature that would let the users hide any of their posts from everyone else, but keeping them safe to look at in private and/or restore to visibility.