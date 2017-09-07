Instagram Stories can now also be pushed on to Facebook, although feature isn't finalised: Report

Now you can post your Facebook story directly from the Instagram App and some users of the popular photo sharing app. It looks like Facebook wants to ride on to the stellar growth that Instagram Stories has seen. So it was only logical for the photo-sharing service to add a feature to share stories on Facebook as well.

According to a report in The Verge, this new feature will simultaneously share the image and video of the story to Instagram as well as Facebook stories. The Facebook app will show these Instagram-uploaded stories in its own story section with a "Instagram" label beneath the user’s name.

This just goes on to show that Facebook has not had the success it had hoped with the stories feature in its native app. While Instagram has left rival Snapchat behind in terms of active users for the stories feature, Facebook has not been able to replicate that success, despite its claims of having 2 billion monthly active users.

The social media giant has even added new features to the stories option, placed it prominently on the top of the news feed and also announced to bring the feature to desktops. However, none of this has helped the abysmal usage of Facebook stories.

The Verge reports that this feature might just be a test and Instagram may not roll out the feature to all the users. Even if that is not the case, the move still shows the desperate measures Facebook is taking to push its stories feature forward.