Instagram is bringing a bunch of new updates; also includes new WhatsApp sharing option

Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is testing a bunch of new features for its app. According to a report by The Next Web, Instagram is coming with a "Regram" button to share the stories by tapping below the pictures.

The "Regram” button symbolised like the re-tweet button, will make the sharing process easier on the app. Earlier, a user had to save an image or video to the device to share it from the account. Instagram users currently use a third party app called as "Regram' to directly share or repost the pictures and videos on the platform.

The next expected update on the Instagram is GIF search option. Like various other platforms including WhatsApp, the company is planning to bring the GIF search option to its own platform too. Users will be able to add GIFs into their posts by directly searching it through the GIF search option. A list of top emojis and top hashtags will also be shown in the app.

The photo sharing platform is also bringing personal archiving option to the app. Instagram users will be able to archive their posts into a personal folder on the app.

This is not the end to the number of updates Instagram is bringing to the platform. Another new update adds an option to add a person to 'add to close friend option' list. This option will create a list to share a post to the group. But, each member will not be notified every time a new post is posted in the group.

Facebook is trying to bring together all the apps and hence is testing the sharing to WhatsApp option in the Instagram app. This option will allows the users to directly share a post with other friends and community on the messaging app. The next expected update mentioned in the detailed report is emoji shortcuts for words like congratulations. Once you type a word, an emoji representing the word will appear in the text box.

Instagram users will also be able to pin a thread in direct message or a personal chat. The social media platform is also expected to make available a beta version of the app on the Google Play Store.