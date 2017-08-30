Instagram finally allows users to post Photo albums in landscape or portrait

Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms for sharing videos has finally added the capability for users to post photo albums in portrait or landscape image ratios.

The platform announced the new feature via Twitter. This is a welcome addition to the photo albums feature announced in February earlier this year as you no longer need to crop the images down to a square format.

One thing to note here is that you will need to choose one photo format and stick with it for the entire photo album, depending on whether you want a portrait or a landscape album. You can’t have a mix and match of portrait and landscape images in one album.

This new functionality is available on Instagram starting today. It is possible that you may be unable to use it right-away as the company has started a phased roll out and it may take time to reach everyone.

Starting today, you can choose landscape and portrait formats when sharing multiple photos and videos in one post. pic.twitter.com/Lg1wiuRzxT — Instagram (@instagram) August 29, 2017

The new feature comes days after users reported down time on the platform. Users were facing issues while liking pictures on their feed or opening other photos. The down time was not limited to Instagram as Facebook users also reported abou the inability to login to their accounts.