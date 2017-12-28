Instagram feed to now feature 'Recommended for You', based on photos that your friends have liked

Instagram has quietly changed its users' feed by adding new 'Recommended posts' feature, which is reportedly the photos or posts liked by your friends.

The new section labelled “Recommended for You,” will contain three to five suggested posts and will be displayed while you browse through your Instagram feed.

Previously if you had wanted to see some recommended posts you would have to visit the Explore section which does not interfere with the users normal browsing of their feed. However, according to a report by TechCrunch, users will see these recommended posts while browsing through their news feed rather than seeing just the posts from the users they follow.

This makes the news feed resemble quite a bit like Facebook's News Feed, which isn't altogether too surprising since Facebook owns Instagram.

Instagram had also earlier introduced a feature in which you could follow hashtags. According to this feature, the users could simply click on the hashtag and see related posts. The hashtag follow feature is optional and is dependent on the user clicking the hashtag, however, the 'Recommended for You' is not optional and will appear in your feed whether you like it or not.

According to the report, you can temporarily hide "Recommended for You" from your newsfeed by clicking on the three dots on the top-right of the post. The report also states that recommended content appears after the user has viewed all the posts in their feed, so as to not overtake content that the user cares about.

This seems to be one of the biggest newsfeed design hauls on Instagram since the company introduced an algorithmic display of posts rather than chronological one, claims the report.

The feature will be available on both iOS and Android versions of the app, however, Instagram has not given out a fixed timeline for the rollout in different countries.