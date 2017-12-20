Instagram announces Alpha testing program on iOS and Android to let users test out pre-release features

Instagram has announced its Alpha testing program for iOS and Android with the objective of aiming towards those users who would really want to test the pre-release versions of Instagram and have the newest features before anyone else.

The Alpha program will be offering a different version of the Instagram app than what is offered to the beta testers, according to a report by TechCrunch. The users should be wary that the app received in the Alpha testing program would be in the experimental stage and would most definitely be riddled with bugs and prone to crashes.

Also, the report claims, that the test features available on the Alpha program may not even make it to the next step, let alone be available to the wider public. The report also claimed that Instagram had apparently launched the program two weeks ago, but did not make any formal announcement for it.

The program first became public knowledge after an Instagram employee had posted about it on Reddit and it was spotted by Android Police according to TechCrunch.

To enrol in the program simply click this link and join on the Instagram testing program on Play Store.

Recently, Instagram also introduced a new feature with which users can directly follow hashtags to track topics, hobbies or passions which interest them. Once you follow the hashtag, the Instagram feed will display the top posts which use the hashtag and also the latest stories will be visible in the Stories bar.