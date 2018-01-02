Instagram 2017 Best Nine: Here is how you can get that collage of your top 9 posts that everyone is posting

Photo-sharing service Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms where users share images from the everyday life.

We are sure that most of the users reading this have an Instagram account and must be wondering about the image collage with best nine posts being shared on their feed.

The image collage in question is generated using the 2017 Best Nine website where anyone can visit to find out their top nine performing posts on the platform. The performance is measured in terms of engagement which boils down to likes on any particular post.

One thing to note here is that you need to ensure that your Instagram account is set to 'public' instead of 'private' for the website to go through all the images that you have posted on the platform in 2017 to gather the required data. Once you have generated the image, you can switch back to private to ensure the privacy of your account. This means that anyone can generate the Best Nine for any public account on the platform. The website has also posted the Best of Nine image collages of the top nine accounts on Instagram.

This website is not working in official and it is a third-party service. It also gives users the option to select top 9 photos while excluding the videos posted on the account or create a best of 9 for the year 2016 as well. The final version includes the caption ‘Thank you for your lines!” including the number of likes on all the nine images.

It is an interesting way to recap all of the best posts on the platform for the year allowing users to showcase their best work without reposting a photo. The website also offers an iOS and Android app allowing the same functionality.