Infosys to partner with HPE to modernize mainframe computing system of enterprises

Software major Infosys on Monday said it was partnering with global IT major Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to modernize mainframe computing system of enterprises worldwide.

"Our mainframe modernisation solution with HPE's mission critical computing systems will offer enterprises an integrated platform to transform their legacy applications to the latest hardware and software architecture," said the IT major in a statement here.

The Infosys-HPE joint solution will also enable cloud and mobile ready applications, reduce costs and enhance customer experience.

The solution also allows enterprises to develop new business models with technologies, including artificial intelligence, automation and middleware and database architecture that will enable them to transform from mainframe platforms.

"As enterprises across verticals embrace digital transformation, we are enabling clients to simplify their IT landscape by redeploying mainframes on modern architecture," said Infosys President Ravi Kumar.

According to HPE Global Channel Chief Paul Hunter, the US-based firm has robust systems to help enterprises migrate their mainframes to secure hybrid IT environment.

"Our partnership with Infosys will help enterprises transformation and generate value in a competitive business landscape," he added.