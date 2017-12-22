Infosys subsidiary Skava to offer hybrid cloud retail solutions as a partner of the HP-driven Cloud28+ community platform

Infosys subsidiary Skava would offer hybrid cloud retail solutions as a partner of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)-driven Cloud28+ community platform, said the software major on Thursday.

"Working with HPE's network of service providers, Skava will expand its presence in countries where regulations call for hybrid cloud deployments," said the IT major in a statement here.

The US-based Skava became an Infosys arm following the acquisition of its parent firm Kallidus Inc in an all-cash deal for $120 million (Rs 780 crore) in June 2015. The San Francisco-based Kallidus provides digital solutions, including mobile websites, apps and e-shopping experiences to large retail clients.

The HPE community helps cloud service providers and software vendors form alliances and offers services through infrastructure-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, and platform-as-a-service.

Professional services, cloud software, and deployable apps are also offered via the community's digital platform. "Skava is creating a hybrid cloud version of its retail micro-services stack, which is capable of being deployed across cloud environments, including public, private, hosted, and managed," noted the statement.

The HPE membership enables a service-oriented, collaborative approach to sharing knowledge with an independent cloud service provider network. "We have joined the community to offer cloud solutions that help us expand our business," said Skava Chief Executive Arish Ali on the occasion.

As companies undergo digital transformation and take a digital-first approach to business opportunities, Infosys President Ravi Kumar said his company had positioned to become their preferred partner for IT services.

"The Cloud28+ community allows us to benefit from the latest cloud services and knowledge in the industry," added Kumar.