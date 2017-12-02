You are here:
  1. Tech
  2. News-analysis

Infosys appoints Salil S. Parekh as CEO and MD with-effect from 2 January 2018

News-analysis IANS Dec, 02 2017 16:57:09 IST

IT bellwether Infosys has appointed Salil S. Parekh as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director with effect from January 2, 2018, a regulatory filing by the company said here on Saturday.

The Infosys logo. Reuters

The Infosys logo. Reuters

"We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO and MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions," said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys.

Parekh will be joining Infosys from Capgemini. The company said U.B. Pravin Rao will step down as interim CEO and MD effective January 2, 2018 and will continue as Chief Operating Officer and a whole-time Director of the company.

 


Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 04:12 pm | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017 04:57 pm

Also See





Top Stories


TOP REVIEWS