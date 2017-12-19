InFocus Mobile launches Vision 3 priced at Rs 6,999 in India; comes with 5.7-inch display and 13 MP camera

US-based technology company InFocus Mobile on Tuesday launched "Vision 3" budget smartphone for Rs 6,999.

The device sports a 5.7-inch full-vision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 for better visual experience.

"Vision 3" will be available on Amazon.in, starting 20 December.

"InFocus 'Vision 3' offers a full-vision display, clubbed with good camera features along with powerful battery," Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO, Sharp and InFocus Mobile, told reporters here.

"Vision 3" also sports 13 MP auto zooming (AZ) lens and 5 MP 120-degree wide-angle lens at the rear.

The device is equipped with a camera feature "dualfie" allows the user to click simultaneously from the front and rear cameras.

There is an 8 MP front camera that comes with beauty feature.

The device is powered by 1.3 GHz MTK6737H processor paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 64 GB.

The device runs Android Nougat operating system (OS).

The 4,000 mAh battery allows the device to last up to 22 days (on stand by), the company claimed.