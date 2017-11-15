Infinix Zero 5 with 6 GB RAM and 5.98-inch screen launched in India starting at Rs 17,999; available starting 22 November

Hong-Kong-based Chinese smartphone maker Infinix has launched its latest smartphone, Infinix Zero 5, in the Indian market.

The company will offer two variants of the device with varying internal storage options. The model with 64 GB of internal storage starts at Rs 17,999 while the one with 128 GB of storage is priced at Rs 19,999. Infinix Zero 5 will be available for purchase as a Flipkart-exclusive starting at 12 noon on 22 November.

Infinix has packed an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 chip clocked at 2.6 GHz along with a Mali T880 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. The Zero 5 will sport a 5.98-inch FHD display with a JDI panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, as reported by The Mobile Indian. The device will come with a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant as well as a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. Both the variants support expandable storage with up to 256 GB using a micoSD card.

Moving to the camera department, the smartphone packs in a dual camera setup on the back of the device with a 12 MP camera sensor as the primary camera while the second sensor with 13 MP resolution performs depth-sensing duties. The software merges the images taken from both sensors along with the depth-sensing data to create a ‘DSLR-like bokeh’ effect in the images. The company has packed in a 16 MP camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture and a dedicated LED flash for better selfies.

Zero 5 will run an Android Nougat 7.0-based XOS Hummingbird v3.0 OS out of the box. The device includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS as connectivity options. Infinix has also packed a 4,350 mAh battery along with XCharge technology for faster charging. Last but not the least, the 64 GB variant of the device will come in four colours including Sandstone Black, Champagne Gold and Bordeaux Red colours. A bronze gold option might also be available.