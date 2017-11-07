You are here:
Indonesia summons representatives from messenger services and search engines over its content

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Nov, 07 2017 11:44:45 IST

Indonesia’s communications ministry said on Tuesday it will summon representatives from messenger services and search engine providers including Alphabet Inc’s Google to push them to clean up obscene content.

Representational image.

Indonesia on Monday vowed to block Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp Messenger within 48 hours if the service did not ensure that obscene Graphics Interchange Format images were removed.

“We will call all providers, including Google to clean up their network,” said Semuel Pangerapan, a director general at Indonesia’s communication and informatics ministry.

The government had decided to block websites of these tech giants by 6 November.

With inputs from Reuters


