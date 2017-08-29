Indian smartphone maker Ziox Mobiles release QUIQ Aura 4G with fingerprint sensor for Rs 5,199

Indian smartphone maker Ziox Mobiles has launched a new QUIQ Aura 4G at a budget price of Rs 5,199. One of the main features of this phone is that it includes a fingerprint sensor.

The Phone will run on Android 7.0 Nougat and has a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. On the specifications front, the phone houses a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory, this can be expanded up to 64 GB using a microSD card. The phone also has OTG support. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the camera.

The phone has 5.0 MP rear camera with flash and 5 MP front selfie camera. However, on the official page of the company, they have given out a 2 MP rear and front VGA camera specification as well, so it's not clear what camera the phone is using. It has a 3,000 mAh Li-ion battery and has 4G VoLTE/ViLTE support. It also has support for 21 Indian languages, Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB port 2.0 and Gravity, Proximity and Light sensors. The phone will be available in two colours of Rose Gold and Champagne Gold.

The phone is currently available for purchase exclusively on e-commerce platform Snapdeal.