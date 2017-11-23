India to collaborate with Iran, Denmark and Mauritius in information technology and related areas

India will collaborate with three countries, Iran, Denmark and Mauritius, in the area of information and communications technology (ICT), a top government official said today.

A joint working group has been formed with Iran to work together in the field of ICT, while a pact with Denmark may be signed for future cooperation in IT (information technology)-related areas, Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT said on the sidelines of Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS) 2017.

"Mauritius has shown interest in India's Digital Locker service...the Indian government will offer technical support and advisory services to Mauritius for setting up of Digital Locker services," he added.

A key initiative under Digital India, DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates