India is now the number one country in the world in mobile data consumption, tweets NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant

With consumption of 150 crore gigabytes of mobile data per month, India is now the number one country in the world in mobile data consumption, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday.

"Amazing! With 150 crore gigabytes per month of mobile data consumption, India is now world's number one mobile data consuming country. Its mobile data consumption is higher than that of the USA and China put together," Kant tweeted.

However, he did not share the source of the data.

In a recent mobility report, the monthly data consumption on every smartphone in India is estimated to grow nearly five times from 3.9 GB in 2017 to 18 GB by 2023.