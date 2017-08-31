IFA 2017: Sony announces the crushproof, shockproof and waterproof RX0 action camera

Apart from a number of additions to the Xperia Smartphone lineup, Sony also announced a new action camera for its RX lineup at IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The action camera is known as RX0, and features a 13.2mm x 8.8mm Exmor RS CMOS sensor, which provides an effective imaging resolution of 15.3 megapixels. The camera is waterproof up to 10 meters, shockproof for heights of upto 2 meters, and can withstand 200kgf of pressure.

The action camera is designed to allow consumers to shoot in extreme conditions, when there is considerable dust, rain, sand or water in the environment. The camera can also withstand situations where impact is applied directly to the camera. Additionally, multiple cameras can be paired together to form various kinds of rigs. An array of cameras allows for higher resolution shots, it is possible to rig together a 360 degree rig, or simultaneously shoot a scene from multiple angles. The camera supports both wireless connections, as well as wired connections, which are more reliable.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the camera has a height of 40.5 mm, a width of 59 mm and a thickness of 29.8 mm. The camera is slightly smaller than the GoPro Hero 5 Black edition. The lens is a ZEISS Tessar T 24mm wide angle lens with an aperture of F4.0, while the anti distortion shutter has a high speed of 1/32000. The super slow motion feature allows recording videos in 1000fps. The ISO goes from 125 all the way to 12800.

Accessories for Sony's new action camera include a case known as the "cage", a housing for shooting in deeper waters and allowing the camera to withstand more pressure, a rechargeable battery pack, a filter adapter kit with a 30.5mm diameter filter mount, and a cable protector to prevent accidental disconnection of USB or HDMI cables. A mount allows users to place the camera on top of a conventional DSLR, where the flash shoe would fit. Pricing and availability information is not known at this point of time.