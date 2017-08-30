IFA 2017: Acer launches Swift 5, Spin 5 and the Switch 7 Black Edition convertible devices

At the IFA 2017 in Germany, Acer launched a slew of ultrathin, detachable convertibles. The latest editions of the Switch, Swing models all run the Windows 10 operating system powered by eighth generation Intel Core Processors.

The Switch 7 Black Edition is meant for power users and creative professionals. It is the only fanless 2 in one notebook so far to include discreet graphics. The GPU on board is the NVIDIA GeForce MX150. The Switch 7 Black Edition has a patented AutoStand, that automatically deploys and retracts when needed. The screen is a 3.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels, and there is an underglass fingerprint scanner for authentication purposes.

The Swift 5 is designed with both power and portability in mind, and the device weighs less than one kg. Ultra-light magnesium-lithium alloys are used for both the top and bottom covers, while the palm rest area uses magnesium-aluminum alloys for enhancing the sturdiness. The Swift 5 features a Full HD IPS touchscreen.

There are 13 inch and 15 inch variations of the Spin 5. The 15 inch variation is also available with the option for discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. The 13 inch version weighs just under 1.5 kgs, while the 15 inch variant weighs about 2 kgs. Both the devices work with the optional Acer Active Stylus.

Jerry Kao, President, IT Products Business of Acer Inc said, "Acer is constantly bringing the latest technology to its notebooks across the portfolio to give people the personal computing experience they demand in an always-on, digitally-driven world. Whether for work, play or creating, in the office or on-the-go, Acer offers a wide range of products to meet diverse and unique needs of the modern user."

Peter Han, Vice President, Partner Devices and Solutions, Microsoft Corp said, "The new generation of Swift, Spin and Switch notebooks from Acer intersect functionality and mobility with the power and performance of Windows 10. Light, sleek and powerful, these notebooks are three great options for anyone that uses their PC for productivity or entertainment, at home, in the office, or on the road."

The Switch 7 Black Edition will be available in North America and Europe from December 2017, and is priced at $ 1,699. The Swift 5 will be available in both North America and Europe in December as well, and is priced at $999. The Swift 5 will be available in China from November 2017. Both the 13 inch and 15 inch variations of the Spin 5 will be available from September in North America and Europe for $799 and $899.