IFA 2017: Acer announces the Aspire S24, an ultrathin all in one gaming PC priced at $999

Acer unveiled the Aspire S24 all in one gaming PC at the IFA in Germany. The 23.8-inch PC expands the Aspire lineup, and is the slimmest all in one gaming PC ever announced by Acer. The side profile of the PC is ultra thin, at only 5.97 mm. The bottom edge of the device has a champagne gold accent, that adds a touch of luxury.

The screen promises a crisp and vivid viewing experience from most angles, with a 178-degree Full HD IPS display. The bezels are only 2.7 mm, along for a screen to body ratio of 90 percent. The display can be tilted from -5 to 30 degrees for optimum comfort of the user. To prevent eye fatigue, the display includes propriety bluelightshield and flickerless technologies.

Powering the PC is an eighth generation Intel Core Processor with optional Intel Optane memory. The PC supports up to 256 GB of SSD storage, and up to 2 TB of hard disk storage. The base of the PC has wireless charging, which allows users to charge up their smartphones without having to connect cables. The PC will ship with Windows 10 pre-installed.

The Acer Aspire S24 will be available in Europe from November 2017, and in North America from January 2018. The all in one PC will be priced at $ 999.