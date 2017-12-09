Idea rolls out new Rs 509 data pack offering 1GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling for 84 days

Idea Cellular is rolling out a new data plan for its pre-paid customers for Rs 509, in which the user will get 1 GB 3G data per day (no 4G), unlimited local and STD calls and 100 free SMS's per day for 84 days.

The data price war has intensified over the year after newcomer Reliance Jio's aggressive pricing strategy. The new data plan by Idea seems to be in direct competition with Airtel and Vodafone's Rs 509 pack which offer the exact same things with the exception that Idea offers 1 GB of 3G data while Vodafone and Airtel offer 1 GB of 4G data.

Reliance Jio also has a plan which has all the offerings of the Idea plan, albeit the price which is Rs 459 and 4G VoLTE instead of 3G. Jio also has a Rs 509 pack, however, it offers 2 GB of data per day instead of 1 GB.

Idea has also claimed that its customers can avail 100 percent cash back on recharges of Rs 300 and above in the next one year. There is, however, a catch. The cashback will be divided into 7 discounts of Rs 51 each on the next 7 recharges.

