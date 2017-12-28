Idea offers Rs 309 plan for prepaid users; includes 1.5 GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day

Internet data tariff wars are increasing day by day, with attractive offers flooding in from various telecom companies.

The latest telecom company to come up with a new offer is Idea Cellular. This new offer comes in the form of a new Rs 309 plan.

As per this offer, prepaid users can enjoy 1.5 GB of 4G data daily. Adding to it, this offer includes unlimited local and STD calls. It also offers 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 28 days.

Also, those who recharge their phones using the Idea app or website will get an additional 1 GB of high-speed data.

Reliance Jio, the operator who essentially kicked off this tariff war, recently introduced its Rs 199 offer. As part of this plan, Jio is offering its prepaid users free voice and 1.2 GB of 4 G data and 100 SMS per day. This offer is also valid for 28 days. This includes free access to Jio Apps, which is exclusive for Jio Prime Members only for 28 days.

Apart from this, Jio had also introduced a Rs 299 plan where prepaid users were offered free voice calling and 2 GB of high-speed data for 28 days. Jio Prime members also benefit as they do with the Rs 199 plan.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.