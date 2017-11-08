Idea announces partnership with Sony; to offer up to 60 GB of 4G data to Xperia R1 and R1 plus buyers

Idea Cellular on Wednesday announced its partnership with Sony India for 4G data offers for those purchasing Sony Xperia R1 Plus and R1 smartphones.

Idea users opting for Sony Xperia R1 Plus and R1 smartphones — priced at Rs 14,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively — will get the benefits of 60 GB 4G data on their first six recharges, in addition to the existing voice and data benefits of the packs, the company said in a statement.

"We are happy to partner with Sony India for enabling superior 4G experience for our customers, through this bundled offer giving 60 GB data on the new Sony Xperia R1 Plus and R1 smartphones," said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular.

Under the special offer, Idea prepaid customers will get additional 10 GB 4G data with every recharge of Rs 300 and above for the first six recharges. The customers can avail the bundled offer at Sony Center and major mobile stores. The pre-booking started from 5 November.

Available from 10 November, Xperia R1 Plus and R1 are integrated with 5.2-inch HD Display. They also sport a 13MP auto-focus camera.