Hyperloop route between Amravati and Vijaywada: HTT signs up MoU with Andhra Pradesh government

Hyperloop Transporation Technologies (HTT) and the government of Andhra Pradesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a Hyperloop route in the state. The company announced this in a blog post on its website stating that it will work on a route between city-centres of future capital Amravati and Vijayawada. It claims that this route will reduce the distance to a 6 minute trip instead of the current time of ‘more than one hour’.

The company clarified that it will use the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of funding along with funding from private investors for this project.

Bibop Gresta, chairman and co-founder for HTT issued a statement adding, “We are delighted to have entered into a MoU with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to bring the HTT Hyperloop to India. In partnering with Andhra Pradesh, HTT will work with local stakeholders to build the regulatory standards necessary for safe and efficient operation.”

The company issued more details about the project by stating that it will conduct a six-month study as part of Phase 1 to check the feasibility of the project starting from October. The company will continue Phase 1 while working with partners in the private and public sector to analyse the cityscapes ‘to create the best route between the two cities’. It will kick off the Phase 2 with the construction of the project.

Cabinet Minister for Information Technology for Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh added, “HTT’s transportation platform will enrich the IT infrastructure and ecosystem of Andhra Pradesh to a large extent. The Hyperloop will give rise to the development of various state-of-the-art technology parks and software clusters in Amaravati, helping to fortify the city’s image as a world class leader in science and technology.”

The government of Andhra Pradesh and HTT expect to generate about 2,500 jobs during the entirety of the project.