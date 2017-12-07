Huawei, Xiaomi, Apple, Oppo and Vivo make up 91 percent of China's smartphone market, Samsung has only 2.2 percent: Report

A report, summarising the smartphone market around the globe, has concluded that Huawei, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo, and Oppo made up 91 percent of smartphone sales in China. One major name missing from this list of names is South Korean mobile giant Samsung, which according to the report, has only a 2.2 percent market share in the country.

The report, by Kantar Worldpanel, claimed that other smartphone brands like Meizu, LeEco and Coolpad are having less than one percent market share and are struggling to cope with the competition.

A GSMArena report claims that in urban China, where the 3G connectivity is poor, Oppo and Vivo have captured a big market with their offline retail stores and now even Xiaomi is catching up. Apple has managed to capture 17.4 percent of market share in China, while Android share of the market fell slightly to 82.3 percent.

The report also stated that market share for Apple Inc’s iPhones, as measured by sales, declined to 32.9 percent in the United States, from 40.6 percent a year ago.

In the October-quarter, Android's market share rose to 66.2 percent in the United States from 58 percent a year ago.