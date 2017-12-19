Huawei to start sales in the US with its Mate 10 smartphone; more details to be announced at CES 2018 in Las Vegas

After quite a bit of speculation over the past few weeks, it has been confirmed according to a report that Chinese smartphone maker Huawei that it will launch it's flagship Mate 10 in the US.

Huawei's consumer business head Richard Yu announced that the sales, starting with the Mate 10, would be carried out through major mobile carriers in the US. However, he gave no details on the pricing of the devices, according to a report by ABCNews.

"We will sell our flagship phone, our product, in the US market through carriers next year," said Yu in an interview with ABCNews. "I think that we can bring value to the carriers and to consumers. Better product, better innovation, better user experience."

This move comes after Huawei cemented its position as one of the largest smartphone brands in China, beating the likes of Samsung and Apple. If Huawei were to gain a firm foothold in the US market, it would prove to be a quite a threat to Apple, for which the US is the biggest market. According to the report, Richard Yu will be announcing more details at the upcoming CES 2018 event in Las Vegas next month.

Huawei Mate 10 comes with 5.9-inch 3D 2K Huawei FullView LCD display panel with 2560x1440 resolution, 499 PPI pixel density and 16:9 ratio. The phone packs in the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC , 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The device packs 20 MP Monochrome and 12 MP sensors with BSI CMOS setup and f/1.6 aperture.