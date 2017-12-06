Huawei to launch the Honor View 10 globally on 8 January for €499; India pricing to be revealed later

Chinese telecom giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor is all set to globally launch View 10 smartphone on 8 January 2018 including in India for 499 euros, the company's Global President George Zhao revealed here on Tuesday.

The exact India price, however, will be announced later.

Apart from India, the device will be launched in France, Germany, Italy, Britain, the US, Spain and Russia.

IANS had earlier reported that aiming to take on OnePlus 5T, Huawei's sub-brand Honor is to bring its bezel-less V10 smartphone with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled chipset — the first from Honor — to India in January.

Honor View 10 delivers revolutionary mobile AI and ultimate performance, Zhao told reporters here.

"Honor View 10 marks the beginning of a new AI era, enabling a productive, entertaining and fun lifestyle for users," he added.

"The powerful Kirin 970 chipsets which include a Neural-Network Processing Unit (NPU) is at the heart of Honor View 10's extreme performance. It powers a series of new AI applications which recognise different scenes when taking photos, translates different languages in real-time even without an Internet connection and understand user's behaviours and optimises the phone's performance," Zhao added.

The new Kirin 970 features an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU and a Mali-G72 12-core GPU. Honor View 10 has a special 'Gaming Suite' which significantly increases the performance of mobile games.

The 3,750mAh battery and Honor SuperCharge technology make Honor View 10 ideal for gamers and heavy users. Honor SuperCharge claims to charge the battery to 50 percent in just 30 minutes while operating at a low temperature and voltage.

Honor View 10 is equipped with a high-definition 16MP + 20MP dual-lens camera with f/1.8 wide aperture and 2-in-1 PDAF automatic focusing, enabling users to take professional photos.

Zhao said that Honor is the top smartphone e-brand in China in 2017 in terms of sales performance. The company also announced a new global growth strategy that aims to make Honor a top-three smartphone brand worldwide in five years.

Honor also announced its Structured Light and Sync Play technologies which enhance facial recognition and music playback, respectively.