Huawei signs research agreement with the university to investigate robotic systems operating over 5G networks

Chinese technology giant Huawei and the University of Edinburgh, UK, have signed a research cooperation agreement to investigate the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) robotics systems to operate over next generation 5G wireless networks. Researchers at Huawei's Wireless X Labs and University of Edinburgh's new Bayes Centre will investigate together how AI systems can inform and adapt wireless 5G networks to provide optimum wireless support to meet the needs of connected robotics and systems.

The areas of initial focus include healthcare robotics and mobile video. "We are delighted to continue working with the world-leading team at the University of Edinburgh to help understand how improvements within mobile broadband can foster innovation within wireless robotics systems," Peter Zhou from Huawei said in a statement. "AI is a key feature of 5G networking, and we are excited to deepen our understanding of how the interaction between applications and networks can create new benefits and enhancements."

The project will build on the University of Edinburgh's existing research into AI and autonomous systems to provide new insights into how these systems will use AI to collaborate with mobile broadband networks. This can enhance the performance of both networks and applications to enable greater levels of interaction between people and systems. "We are thrilled to have deepened our relationship with Huawei to researching 5G within AI applications," said Charlie Jeffery, Professor at the University.

This new research project extends the existing relationship between Huawei and the University of Edinburgh following the announcement, in June, of a joint lab hosted at the University's School of Informatics.