Huawei P20 to reportedly release in early 2018; to come alongside P20 Plus and P20 Lite

A new leaked 2018 product roadmap reveals that the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei's next P-series smartphone may be called the P20. The previous version, called the Huawei P10, was launched earlier this year at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

This information, according to GizmoChina, comes all the way from Israel during the launch of the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone in the country. During the event, Huawei CEO Rami Hazan disclosed that the next phone in the P-series lineup would be called the Huawei P20 and that it would be launching early in 2018.

It is expected after this information that the phone would most probably be launching at the MWC 2018 event being held in February. The roadmap showed that Huawei is planning to unveil the P20, P20 Plus and P20 Lite in Q2 2018.

Earlier we had reported that Huawei may soon launch a new smartphone with a 40 MP triple-camera module co-developed with Leica which would be called as the P11. However, now it would seem that the device seen earlier could actually be the Huawei P20.

In related news, Huawei's subbrand Honor released the Honor 9 Lite with four cameras, Kirin 659 and 18:9 ration FHD display in China. The phone is quite similar to the Honor 9i and has been given an introductory price tag of CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,000) and it is available for sale in China.