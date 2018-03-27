The Huawei P20 has been seen in several leaks and has been a part of the rumour mill for a really long time. Well today is 27 March and it's the day Huawei announces its flagship P series of smartphones.

The event is expected to take place in Paris at 3:00 pm CET which is 6:00 pm in India. If you want to catch all the action of the launch event then you can check out Huawei's live stream which will be aired on YouTube at 6:00 pm.

Huawei is also going to stream the event live on its official Facebook handle and you can head over here to jump straight onto the stream. If you do happen to be on a slower connection or just want to catch on with the important bits, do stay tuned to our website as we too will be running a live blog for the event.

According to leaks, three variants of the Huawei P20 smartphone are expected, and these are to be the Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite.

The Huawei P20 is expected to come with a 5.8-inch display, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and it will be priced at €679 (around Rs 54,000). The P20 Pro is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage priced at €899 (around Rs 73,500) in Europe.

A cheaper variant of the P20, the P20 Lite is also expected to arrive in Asian markets. The P20 Lite will also likely get a 5.8-inch display, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD.