Huawei just launched its flagship series at an event in Paris which included three variants of the Huawei P20 smartphone, the Huawei P20, P20 Pro and the Porsche Design Mate RS.

All three variants sport an iPhone X-like notch on the top of the screen while the more premium Huawei P20 Pro and the Mate RS go on to sport a triple-rear camera setup.

As for the pricing of the regular versions of the series, the P20 is priced at 649 Euros (approximately Rs 54,600) for a single 4 GB RAM and 128 GB variant, while the P20 Pro comes in at 899 Euros (approximately Rs 72,300) for a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage.

Coming to specifications, the Huawei P20 features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Inside the phone, it comes with Huawei's octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and a dual rear-camera setup. The Leica made camera optics include a 12 MP optically stabilised f/1.7 lens as well as a 20 MP monochrome lens. It also comes with a 24 MP selfie camera on the front. The P20 will be available in Midnight Blue, Graphite Black, Pink Gold and Twilight colour variants.

The top of the line, P20 Pro, however, comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2240p and a 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Pro also gets Huawei's Hisilicon Kirin 970 chipset along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Pro also features a 4,000 mAh battery.

As for the camera of the P20 Pro which is the biggest highlight of the device, it sports a triple rear camera setup which includes a 40 MP f/1.7 primary sensor, along with a 20 MP secondary as well as an 8 MP sensor. The camera optics on the phone has also been made by Leica. Similar to the P20, the Pro also gets a 24 MP f/2.0 front-facing camera for selfies. The P20 Pro will also be available in four colours — Midnight Blue, Graphite Black, Pink Gold and Twilight.

A Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS was also launched alongside the two phones. The Mate RS features an 8-edge 3D curved design as well as a 6-inch 2K curved OLED display. The Mate RS comes in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM with 256 GB storage priced at 1,695 Euros (approximately Rs 1,36,280) and 6 GB RAM with 512 GB storage priced at 2,095 Euros (approximately Rs 1,68,460). The Porsche Design Mate RS also gets an IP 67 water and dust resistance rating.

As for features which set the Mate RS apart from the P20 and the P20 Pro, the phone comes with Aerospace Cooling technology which allows for lowered power consumption. Another distinguish feature is the inclusion of an in-screen fingerprint reader as well as a rear fingerprint reader. Camera features are similar to the P20 Pro, but the Mate RS packs Dual SLS speakers with Superlinear sound and Dolby Atmos.