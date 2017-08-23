Huawei Mobile AI teaser video reveals 2 September launch at IFA 2017

Chinese mobile giant Huawei had earlier hinted at an AI software much like Siri or Alexa and now the have released a video teaser on Weibo which tells us about the launch date of the Huawei AI.

The AI is expected to be more than just a voice assistant as pointed out by Huawei in a tweet earlier. In the small video teaser the launch date is shown to be on 2 September, 2017 at, most probably, the IFA event in Berlin.

According to GizmoChina, Huawei head Consumer Business Unit, Richard Yu is expected to give a speech at the event with the main focus on Huawei's new AI. The teaser also showed the viewers to 'expect the unexpected'.

The AI could possibly be unveiled on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC which will be present on the Huawei Mate 10, expected to launch in October.

This comes after the news that Huawei plans to launch the Mate 10 at an event on 16 October, in Munich and new information revealed on Antutu.com says that the phone will be launching in two variants, namely, Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The latter is tipped to have the edge-to-edge display. The Mate 10 is going to have the traditional display which has resemblance to the Huawei Mate 9.

The phone has been made in collaboration with German camera and optics manufacturer Leica and will be featuring a dual-camera setup of the same brand. The teaser posted by Huawei tells us that one of the camera will consist of a 12 MP RGB sensor and the other will be a Monochrome sensor which has a 20 MP resolution.