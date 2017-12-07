Huawei may soon launch a new smartphone with a 40 MP triple-camera module co-developed with Leica

Over the last few years, smartphone cameras have just been getting better and better. iPhone optics used to be the benchmark for smartphone photography not too long ago, but rivals Samsung, Google and Huawei seem to have given Apple a run for its money. Now new reports have surfaced online that Huawei may launch a photography-centric smartphone series in the coming weeks.

Reputed tipster Evan Blass has tweeted out several ads pertaining to this new Huawei 'PCE' series. The ads had the same motto which said: "I don't take pictures, I make pictures". Blass claims that this new smartphone or series of smartphones will have 40 MP, triple-lens (5x hybrid zoom) camera module on the back and a 24 MP selfie camera, all of which will be co-developed by German camera company Leica.

The earlier released Huawei P10 and Huawei Mate 10 featured camera modules developed by Leica. The ads specify different features of the camera such as Pro Night Mode and Pro AI assist.

Is the next Huawei P-series going to be an imaging powerhouse? A digital artist at one of the company's creative agencies added these "PCE Series" ads to their portfolio -- claiming 40MP, 3 lens rear (5x hybrid zoom) + 24MP selfie, all Leica-co-developed. pic.twitter.com/t8w3VlL55L — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 6, 2017

However, this information should not be taken as a fact, since the ads are not officially out yet and the agency, from whose portfolio these ads were leaked, has now taken them down.

In retrospect, the 'PCE' could not be a series but the next version of the Huawei P10 which may be called as Huawei P11, according to a report by CNET.

Even so, a triple camera module would be a first for Huawei, and it would be interesting to see what the Chinese-smartphone maker could achieve with this camera setup. The reported collaboration with Leica is an icing on the cake, since the German camera maker is world renowned for making stunning photography apparel. It will be the continuation of a partnership with Leica which Huawei started a couple of years ago, with the Huawei P9 being the first phone with Leica partnership launched in India. We shall be updating you with more news about this alleged device as soon as more information surfaces.