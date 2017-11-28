Huawei launches Honor V10 in China; comes with Kirin 970 SoC, facial unlock and 18:9 aspect ratio display

Huawei's flagship phone the Honor V10, which has yet to see a global launch in London on 5 December, has been launched in China on 28 November.

Taking cue from iPhone X, the Chinese smartphone-maker has a facial unlock system as well as a fingerprint sensor on the front of the smartphone.

According to Weibo, two RAM variants of the smartphone were launched. One is a 4 GB RAM Honor V10 with 64 GB storage, which is priced at 2,699 CN (approx. Rs 26,309). The other is 6 GB RAM Honor V10 with 64 GB priced at CN 2,999 (approx. Rs 29,235) and 128 GB at CN 3,499 (approx. Rs 34,108). Users will also be able to expandable the memory using a microSD card slot which accepts cards of upto 256 GB.

Apart from this, four colour variants of the smartphone were launched. These are Black, Aurora Blue, Gold, and Red.

The smartphone comes with an edge-to-edge 5.99-inch display which is slightly bigger than the Honor 9i, with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC. Inside it has an i7 co-processor and a dedicated neural network processing unit.

The phone runs on the latest Android Oreo (8.0) with Emotion UI 8.0.

Speaking of the phone's cameras, it has a dual rear cameras and a single front-facing camera. The rear dual camera consists of a 16 MP RGB sensor and a 20 MP monochrome sensor. It comes with an f/1.8 aperture with LED flash. Apart from this, it also packs a 4K recording capabilities.

The front camera has a 13 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with an AI selfie portrait and as mentioned before, a face unlock system.

Huawei’s Honor V10 is packed with 3,750 mAh battery that comes with a fast charging support.

There are hybrid dual SIM slots which is nano SIM+nano SIM/ microSD.

The smartphone weighs 172 grams and its dimensions are 157mm x 74.98mm x 6.97mm. It has a 4G VoLTE smartphone, with WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB type C, NFC.