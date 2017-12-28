Huawei Honor V10 registrations begin today on Amazon; available for sale from 8 January

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced that registrations for its latest phone Honor V10 are open from 28 December on Amazon India's website. The phone is expected to start selling in the country from 8 January. There is currently no pricing details available for the phone, but in Europe the price is €499 (approx Rs 38,000).

In our first impressions, we had observed that the Honor V10 is "a solid package that is likely to push AI-powered experiences to the masses". You can check out our first impressions here.

The Honor V10 has an edge-to-edge 5.99-inch display which is slightly bigger than the Honor 9i, with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Octa-core processor sporting HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC. Inside it has a dedicated neural network processing unit. In the software department, the phone has the latest Android Oreo (8.0) alongside EMUI 8.0.

In terms of optics, the phone has dual rear cameras and a single front-facing camera. The rear dual camera consists of a 16 MP RGB sensor and a 20 MP monochrome sensor. It comes with a f/1.8 aperture with LED flash. Apart from this, it also packs 4K recording capabilities. The front camera has a 13 MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture. It comes with an AI selfie portrait and also a face unlock system.

The Honor V10 has hybrid dual SIM slots which are nano SIM+nano SIM/microSD. Alongside this, the phone houses a 3,750 mAh battery that comes with a fast charging support.

You can register for the Honor V10 over here.