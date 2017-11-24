Huawei Honor 8 Lite 64 GB variant gets a price cut; now available at Rs 15,999

Chinese telecom giant Huawei's sub-brand Honor on 22 November announced that its smartphone "Honor 8 Lite", 64GB variant, is now available at Rs 15,999.

Featuring Kirin 655 octa-core chipset backed by a 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, the 5.2-inch full-HD display device runs on EMUI 5.0 on top of Android Nougat. It is also equipped with 2.5D water droplet glass design.

The smartphone has 12MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera with a 77-degree wide angle lens, coupled with an upgraded and highly-intuitive selfie mode.

"Honor 8 Lite" is currently available in black and blue colours.