Huawei Honor 7X to go on sale in India on 7 December; will be Amazon exclusive

Huawei Honor sub brand has now made official that its much-awaited Honor 7X smartphone will be officially available in India from 7 December. The dual-camera smartphone will go on sale at Amazon India at 12 pm but is first expected to be unveiled at an event in London on 5 December.

For now, the registrations have opened and buyers will be able to pre-register and avail over 1,000 prizes which also include some fancy paid holidays, smartphones, power banks and more. The winners will be announced on 8 January with the prizes being awarded on 5 February.

Our first impressions of the Honor 7X are already up and the smartphone has Xiaomi's Mi A1 in its crosshairs.

While the device looks and feels similar to Huawei's recently launch Honor 9i, it skips on the dual front-facing cameras and sees a minor drop in looks department.

Else, buyers will get a 5.93-inch full HD+ display with an octa-core Kirin 659 inside. The SoC is paired with 4 GB RAM and will be available in 32/64/128 GB internal storage variants (expandable).

There's a 16 MP+ 2MP camera setup on the rear while the front camera gets an 8 MP sensor. The device packs in a 3,340mAh battery and comes with dual SIM support for 4G networks aside from the usual connectivity options.

The price tag still remains a well-guarded secret, one that will be revealed at the 5 December launch in London. The handset is expected to be available in gold, Aurora Blue and black finishes.