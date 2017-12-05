Huawei Honor 7X to be launched globally: Details, specifications and where to watch it live

The Honor 7X, which was launched earlier this year in China, will now be unveiled for the globally at an event in London which will start at 8:00 PM IST. The Honor 7X is an almost bezel-less device with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The 7X is going to be sold exclusively on Amazon starting from 7 December in the Indian market.

To watch the live stream, you can head to the Honor India website here. The link will be updated as soon as the event starts at 8 PM IST.

The Honor 7X was launched at a starting price of CNY 1,300 (approx. Rs 13,000) in China and it is believed that the Indian price will be around the same range as well. The phone has a 5.93 inch display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution encased in a 2.5 D curved glass screen.

The phone will run on Android 7.0 Nougat along with Huawei's EMUI 5.1. The phone is powered by the Kirin 659 chipset which includes eight Cortex A53 cores and is paired alongside the Mali -T830 MP2 GPU.

In the camera department, the phone houses a dual-camera setup with one lens having a 16 MP sensor and the other a 2 MP sensor. The front of the device has an 8 MP selfie shooter and the fingerprint sensor is placed at the back of the phone.

The Honor 7X has a 3,340 mAh battery alongside a micro-USB port instead of a type-C connector and dual-SIM support out of which one slot is hybrid. Check out our first impressions of the Huawei Honor 7X here.