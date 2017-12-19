Huawei Enjoy 7S announced in China with FullView Display and dual-camera; available for pre-order from 22 December

Huawei announced the Enjoy 7S at an event in China, on 18 December, for a starting price of CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 14,540). The Enjoy 7S is the successor to the previously launched Enjoy 6S and it features an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The phone is available for pre-orders in China from 22 December.

According to a report by Cnbeta, the phone has a FullView 5.65-inch FullHD display with a 448 PPI. The phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo overlayed with Huawei's EMUI 8.0. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset alongside a MaliT830-MP2 GPU. The phone offers two variants of 3 GB and 2 GB RAM variants, coupled with 32 GB and 64 GB of storage respectively which can be expanded via a micro-SD card.

In the camera department, the phone has a 13 MP +2 MP rear camera with LED flash and the front camera has an 8 MP sensor for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, the phone has a hybrid dual-SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS.

The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery which is non-removable. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, Rose Gold, and Gold colour variants.

Huawei had earlier announced the bezel-less Nova 2S smartphone at a launch event in China on 8 December. The device has an introductory mid-range price tag of CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 27,000), but there is also a version of the phone which is priced at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 33,000).