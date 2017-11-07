Huawei Band 2, Band 2 Pro and Huawei Fit smartwatch launched; available across online and retail platforms

Huawei India on Tuesday added three new products to its wearables portfolio. These include the Huawei Band 2, Band 2 Pro and the Huawei Fit.

The Huawei Band 2 has been priced at Rs 4,599 while the more premium band 2 pro has been priced at Rs 6,999. The Huawei Fit, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs 9,999. The company mentioned that all three fitness-oriented wearables would be available across all popular electronic stores as well as on e-commerce portals such as Amazon.

The Huawei Band 2 and the Band 2 Pro were announced back in July and they pack a built-in heart rate sensor along with a PMOLED display. Both the wearable devices function as a regular all-day fitness tracker. Huawei claims that both bands are waterproof with IP-68 rating and are compatible with both Android (Android 4.4 and above) and iOS (iOS 8.0 and above) devices.

The Band 2 Pro also includes a built-in GPS here that helps in tracking distance, speed and movements that require a more accurate reading. The band also includes Firstbeat, a technology which assesses the body's ability to utilise energy through a combination of speed and heartbeat data.

The Huawei Fit, on the other hand, doubles up as a fitness-oriented smartwatch with a 1.04-inch LCD touchscreen. The Huawei Fit smartwatch gets a heart-rate sensor similar to the Band 2, but adds a 6-axis motion sensor as well as the ability to receive smart notifications.