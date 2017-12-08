Huawei annouces Nova 2S bezel-less smartphone in China with Android Oreo and four cameras; price starts from CNY 2,699

Huawei has announced the bezel-less Nova 2S smartphone at a launch event in China on 8 December. The device has an introductory mid-range price tag of CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 27,000), but there is also a version of the phone which is priced at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 33,000).

In terms of specs, the device has a 6-inch Full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a pixel density of 402 PPI. The phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo alongside Huawei's custom EMUI 8.0 skin.

On the hardware front, the Nova 2S has Huawei's 64-bit octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset and it is coupled with three variants of RAM and internal storage combinations which are 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The Nova 2S, much like the Honor 9i, comes with four cameras, two in the front and two in the back. The rear cameras have a 12 MP and 8 MP sensor combined with an aperture of f/1.8 alongside an LED flash. The front cameras have a f/2.0 aperture alongside a 20 MP and 2 MP sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the device has a USB type-C port, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, Wi-Fi and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The entire setup is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery, which supports Huawei's SuperCharge capability. The device will be available Black, Gray, Red, Blue and Rose Gold colour options. There are no reports as to when the phone will make it's way to Indian markets.