Huawei and Telenor successfully trial Lean BCCH solutions in India to help offer affordable broadband

Mobile telecom operator Telenor and Huawei Telecommunications India on Thursday announced successful trials of 'Lean BCCH' solutions in the country.

'Lean BCCH' is a technology standard designed to address spectrum scarcity, broaden the scope of Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) ecosystem and offer affordable mobile broadband services to customers.

"Telenor has consciously calibrated its network to launch relevant services that offer more value to our customers," said Tanveer Mohammad, COO, Telenor India, in a statement.

The trial was conducted in Bharuch, Gujarat. 'Lean BCCH' along with 'Lean GSM' technology uses GPS-based synchronization and advanced intelligent interference control management based on real time network conditions.

"'Lean BCCH' is an industry defining innovation which takes us one step further to affordable broadband and the vision of Digital India," noted Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei India.

The solution can help the telecom industry in preparing their spectrum re-farming strategies and enable operators to deploy NB-IoT applications like smart parking, smart metering, water meter, gas meter, electric meter and path tracking, among others.

This news follows Huawei release of its 5G-oriented mobile bearer solution "X-Haul", enabling operators to build end-to-end 5G networks. The solution provides flexible access capabilities that can match the scenario of any site and implements agile network operations based on a cloud architecture, the company said in a statement.

With inputs from IANS