HTC U12 first render images show bezel less display with no fingerprint on the front of the smartphone

HTC will launch HTC U12 in 2018 and the first renders of the smartphone have been spotted online. The company is also planning to bring fewer smartphones and focus on research and development and marketing efforts this year.

The image of the HTC U12 shows that the smartphone as expected comes with a bezel-less display. It is also expected to come with 4K resolution and house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. According to SuggestPhone the smartphone comes with a single camera on the front.

The fingerprint sensor is expected to be on the rear side of the device. HTC might bring the Iris scanner instead of the fingerprint sensor. The power and volume rocker buttons have been placed on the right side of the smartphone and the USB charging point (not accompanied by 3.5 mm jack) at the bottom of the device.

HTC is also reported to launch another variant of the HTC U11 in 2018.

The company has already launched two variants of U11, called the U11 Life and U11 Plus earlier. The U11 Plus and U11 Life are priced at €800 (approx Rs 61,000) and €350 (approx Rs 26,500), whereas the U11 is priced at Rs 47,999 in India. The company recently released Android 8.0 Oreo update for HTC U11.