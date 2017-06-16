HTC U11 with Edge Sense "Squeezing" feature to be launched in India on 16 June

The HTC U11 is going to be launched at an event in India on 16 June. The information about price and availability will be disclosed at the event but, comparing the price of the phone launched in the US and European market, the price is expected to be between Rs 48,000 to Rs 53,000.

HTC U11 is awaited for its Edge Sense feature which allows the users the users to interact in a new way with the device, where you launch apps and other features via a squeezing gesture.

The phone comes in two storage variants i.e 4 GB RAM/64 GB internal memory and 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage, but only the 6 GB variant of the phone is expected to be launched in India. It runs on Android Nougat (7.1) and is powered by a 2.46 GHz quad-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. It features a 5.5-inch HD Super LCD display with Corning Glass 5.

The main camera (rear) of HTC U11 is a 12 MP (HTC UltraPixel 3 with 1.4 μm pixels) with features like UltraSpeed Autofocus, dual LED flash, slow motion video (1080P@120 fps), 4K video recording with 3D Audio and a Pro mode with manual control. It also includes a BSI sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera is 16 MP unit with features like Live make-up, Auto Selfie (keep still or smile), Voice Selfie, Self-timer up to 10 seconds, selfie Panorama and Full HD 1080p video recording.

HTC U11 has a 3,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and a Type-C, Gen 1, USB port. The phone also supports NFC and comes with Bluetooth 4.2.