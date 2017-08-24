HTC has announced Android Oreo update for HTC U11. HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10

Taiwanese consumer electronics and smartphone maker HTC has issued a statement regarding Android Oreo for its flagships. According to the tweet posted by HTC USA on its Twitter page, the company is working on the Android Oreo update for HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10 devices across the world.

The company did not reveal any additional details about the update. Instead, the company pointed out that ‘Details & additional devices’ will be announced soon.

This new development comes almost a day after Google uploaded Android Oreo to AOSP. This has made HTC the first company to announce anything related to the update. One thing to note here is that this is not the first time that HTC has promised anything related to updates for its devices, only to fall flat.

We're excited to bring Android Oreo to HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10 owners worldwide! Details & additional devices to be announced soon. — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) August 22, 2017

Other OEMs or smartphone makers are yet to announce any details for the update schedules or estimates for when their flagship devices will get Oreo. Google Pixel, Pixel XL and Nexus devices are the only devices in the market that are running on Android Oreo update.

However, not all Nexus devices have received the final Android Oreo images and the company is working on releasing the finalised system images for the devices.