HT Leadership Summit: Mukesh Ambani talks about super-intelligence and what it can do for India

At the HT Leadership Summit which took place in New Delhi, Reliance Industries MD and Chairman, Mukesh Ambani spoke about how India is digitally growing by leaps and bounds; and how the country has stepped into the age of super-intelligence.

While India as a whole is still playing catchup to the whole third computer-driven revolution. Mukesh Ambani believes that the world is going from linear to exponential but added that “Exponential technologies start slowly but bring about dramatic changes,"

He also specified as to how the youth of the country are receptive to accepting new technology hinting that "India's historical lack of infrastructure is actually a boon in disguise. We don't have to retrain and we can skip multiple levels of technology,"

"Super-intelligence can be for India what manufacturing was for China," Ambani said.

Ambani spoke of super-intelligence and how India has stepped in to the era of super-intelligence; and what it can do for India. He said that India could not just be a part of the fourth revolution, but be the leader in it.

The focus then went to the space race where India recently became the fourth country to reach Mars. Ambani praised India’s efforts and how it managed to get things right in the first attempt. Cutting it short, he emphasized on how India was earlier ranked as the 150th in the world, when it came to mobile broadband. “Today, it is number one in the world after the launch of Jio," Reliance Industries Ltd chairman said.

The Chairman of Reliance Industries talked about education and how artificial intelligence (AI) can help. "We need digital tools and innovation to break geographical, social and economic barriers," he said. "Artificial intelligence-based technologies can bring education to many children," he added.

"In the coming years, machine intelligence will augment and multiply our biological intelligence multi-fold," Ambani said. "We are in the age of super-intelligence," he added.

