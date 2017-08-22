HRD minister Prakash Javadekar announces plans for improving research infrastructure in the country

Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar today announced that the NDA government is contemplating to build a better research infrastructure in the country at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

Addressing the fourth convocation of Sri Sri University in Cuttack, the minister said in order to promote research and innovation in higher education in the country, his ministry is working on the proposed Prime Minister's Scholarship scheme in which at least 1000 best innovative minds will get monthly scholarships of Rs 75,000.

"India lacks in innovation therefore, turn this adversary into your strength", Javadekar said. The Union HRD minister also indicated that his ministry is working towards reducing the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) control and giving more autonomy to higher education institutions so that these institutions get more freedom for better education and research. Speaking on the occasion the founder of the University Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called upon the students to face the challenges of life with smile and confidence.

He said education is not stuffing the mind with information but building a strong personality and inculcating great human values. Sri Sri said his purpose of setting up the University here was to bring the best of East and best of West to this land of Lord Jagannath. At least 169 graduates and post graduates received their degrees from the dignitaries, of which 11 were awarded gold medals for outstanding performances in seven different courses, including M.Sc in Osteopathy, a method of treating patients by moving bones and muscles supplemented by therapeutic measures. While Internet Tractor Limited MD Dr Deepak Mittal received honoris causa, three research scholars of the University were awarded with PhD degree on the occasion.