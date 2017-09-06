Honor V9 Play launched in China alongside the more affordable Honor V6 Play

Huawei's sub-brand Honor today announced the Honor V9 Play alongside the even more affordable Honor 6 Play in China, adding to its budget segment offerings. The Honor V9 is set to go on sale starting 12 September while the V6 Play goes on sale starting 7 September.

As per a GSMArena report, the Honor V9 Play comes a price tag of CNY 999 (approximately Rs 9,800) for the base 3 GB variant. The 4 GB variant is priced slightly higher at CNY 1199 (approximately Rs 11,800). The Honor 6 Play, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 599 (approximately Rs 6,000). The phone is offered in gold, rose gold, blue, red and black variants.

The Honor V9 Play comes with a 5.2-inch 720p display along with a 13 MP f/2.2 primary camera along with phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The front camera is an 8 MP shooter. The V9 Play also packs in a 3,000 mAh battery.

Inside, it's powered by a 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 chipset alongside a Mali-T860MP2 GPU. The Honor V9 Play comes with 32 GB of internal storage and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box atop Honors EMUI 5.1.

The Honor 6 Play has a 5-inch 720p display with an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 1.4 GHz MediaTek MT6737T chipset and also has a stellar 3020 mAh battery inside. The Honor 6 Play comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of expandable storage.

The company has yet to mention about the availability of either of the two models in any market outside China.