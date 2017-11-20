Honor V10 specification leaked on TENAA; to feature dual camera setup and 6 GB RAM

Honor has already sent the invitation for launch of V10 on 28 November in Beijing, China. The specifications has been leaked on the TENNA listing before the launch. The Honor smartphone comes with a as expected dual-camera setup and 6 GB of RAM.

The leaked pictures and specifications on the TENAA listing shows that the Honor V10 will come with a 5.99 inch Full HD Plus display (2,160 x 1,080 pixels), having 18:9 screen ratio. The fingerprint scanner has been placed on the rear side of the device due to space limitations on the front. The dual camera comes with 16 MP and 20 MP sensors and the selfie camera will feature a 13 MP sensor. According to a report on GSMArena the smartphone will be powered by Kirin 970 chip-set and comes with 6 GB RAM. It is expected to be available in 64 GB or 128 GB storage variant.

Honor V10 is expected to be the cheaper variant of Huawei Mate 10 Pro. The company had already announced that the device will come with EMUI 8.0 and is also expected to bring Android 8.0 Oreo on the device.

The expected price of the smartphone is around CNY 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) which should make it an ideal competitor to the recently launched OnePlus 5T.